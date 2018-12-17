Madhya Pradesh: Hours after taking oath, CM Kamal Nath announces farm loan waiver

Bhopal, Dec 17: Delivering on its poll promises, the new Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Monday issued an order waiving off short-term loans of farmers. Kamal Nath signed the files for farmers' loan waiverimmediately after taking charge.

Farmers who had taken loans from nationalized and cooperative banks before March 31, 2018 will be eligible for the loan waiver, according to Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Rajesh Rajora.

Loan waiver has been one of the most important commitments of the Congress in the recently held elections.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had announced that if voted to power the Congress will waive off farm loans up to Rs two lakhs within the first ten days.

Earlier today, Kamal Nath was sworn in as the 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh at a ceremony attended by a galaxy of leaders.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to 72-year-old Kamal Nath, who led the Congress to victory in the recently-concluded state assembly polls. No other minister took oath along with him.

Kamal Nath and Congress won 114 seats in the recently concluded state polls, falling two short of the halfway mark. Yet, they were able to stake claim to form the government after support from BSP, SP and Independents, who had combined won seven seats.

In the aftermath of the election result, the BJP, which had won 109 seats, challenged the Congress party to back their poll campaign promises by delivering on the farm loan waiver.