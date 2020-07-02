Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion: Scindia takes the cake, as BJP drops names
Bhopal, July 02: The much-awaited Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion was held today (on Thursday) with 28 new ministers joining the BJP government. This was the second cabinet expansion of the MP Cabinet.
The new ministers were administered the oath of office an secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal in the presence of the state Chief Minister and party' Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. This was the second Cabinet expansion since Shivraj made a dramatic return to the helm of state affairs on March 23.
Here is the list of Cabinet Ministers:
1. Gopal Bhargava
2. Vijay Shah
3. Jagdish Devda
4. Bisahulal Singh
5. Yashodhara Raje Scindia
6. Bhupendra Singh
7. Andel Singh Kansana
8. Brijendra Pratap Singh
9. Vishwas Sarang
10. Imarti Devi
11. Prabhuram Chaudhary
12. Mahendra Singh Sisodia
13. Pradhuman Singh Tomar
14. Prem Singh Patel
15. Om Prakash Sakhlecha
16. Usha Thakur
17. Arvind Bhadoria
18. Mohan Yadav
19. Hardeep Singh Dang
20. Rajyavardhan Singh
21. Bharat Singh Kushwaha
22. Inder Singh Parmar
23. Ramkhelawan Patel
24. Ramkishore Kanware
25. Brijendra Singh Yadav
26. Girraj Dandotiya
27. Suresh Dhakad
28. OPS Bhadoriya
The oath of office was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan at 11 am.
The Uttar Pradesh Governor, has been given additional charge as Madhya Pradesh Governor in view of incumbent Lalji Tandon's hospitalisation. Patel took oath as Madhya Pradesh Governor.
Earlier, when asked about the delay in cabinet expansion, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan avoided a direct reply and turned to mythology.
"Only 'amrit' (elixir) comes out of 'manthan' (churning), vish (poison) is consumed by (Lord) Shiva," the 61-year-old BJP leader said without elaborating but indicating the difficult task before him.