Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion: Scindia takes the cake, as BJP drops names

India

Bhopal, July 02: The much-awaited Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion was held today (on Thursday) with 28 new ministers joining the BJP government. This was the second cabinet expansion of the MP Cabinet.

The new ministers were administered the oath of office an secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal in the presence of the state Chief Minister and party' Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. This was the second Cabinet expansion since Shivraj made a dramatic return to the helm of state affairs on March 23.

Here is the list of Cabinet Ministers:

1. Gopal Bhargava

2. Vijay Shah

3. Jagdish Devda

4. Bisahulal Singh

5. Yashodhara Raje Scindia

6. Bhupendra Singh

7. Andel Singh Kansana

8. Brijendra Pratap Singh

9. Vishwas Sarang

10. Imarti Devi

11. Prabhuram Chaudhary

12. Mahendra Singh Sisodia

13. Pradhuman Singh Tomar

14. Prem Singh Patel

15. Om Prakash Sakhlecha

16. Usha Thakur

17. Arvind Bhadoria

18. Mohan Yadav

19. Hardeep Singh Dang

20. Rajyavardhan Singh

21. Bharat Singh Kushwaha

22. Inder Singh Parmar

23. Ramkhelawan Patel

24. Ramkishore Kanware

25. Brijendra Singh Yadav

26. Girraj Dandotiya

27. Suresh Dhakad

28. OPS Bhadoriya

The oath of office was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan at 11 am.

The Uttar Pradesh Governor, has been given additional charge as Madhya Pradesh Governor in view of incumbent Lalji Tandon's hospitalisation. Patel took oath as Madhya Pradesh Governor.

Earlier, when asked about the delay in cabinet expansion, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan avoided a direct reply and turned to mythology.

"Only 'amrit' (elixir) comes out of 'manthan' (churning), vish (poison) is consumed by (Lord) Shiva," the 61-year-old BJP leader said without elaborating but indicating the difficult task before him.