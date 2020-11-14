Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies

In the battle of prestige in MP, Scindia goes past Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Nov 14: Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Sarang died on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai, family sources said. He was 85.

Sarang, who was suffering from age-related ailments, had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago, sources said.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters. His son Vishwas Sarang is a minister in the Madhya Pradesh governemnt.

Kailash Sarang's mortal remains will be brought from Mumbai to Bhopal at 9 am tomorrow. It will then be taken to his residence for people to pay last respects. The mortal remains will be brought to BJP office at 2.30 pm. He'll be laid to final rest with full state honours at 4 pm.

"Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.