Madhya Pradesh bans movement of buses to and from Maharashtra to check coronavirus spread

13 killed as auto-rickshaw and bus collide in MP's Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh may consider Sunday lockdown in 2-3 cities amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to get approval from Indian regulator in next few weeks: Dr Reddy's

Madhya Pradesh: Barwani seals border with Maha to check COVID-19 spread

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Barwani, Mar 29: Authorities in Barwani have decided to seal the Madhya Pradesh district''s border with neighbouring Maharashtra to check the spread of coronavirus infection, an official said on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing in Barwani, district Collector Shivraj Singh Verma told PTI.

The main reason is that the district shares border with Maharashtra, where there has been a spike in coronavirus infection, he said.

"Hence, instructions have been issued to officials to seal all the roads on the border adjoining Maharashtra, barring the Agra-Mumbai Road and Khetia Road," Verma said.

He appealed to people to following the coronavirus prevention guidelines and get vaccinated.

Verma said the district shares 150 to 200-km-long border with Maharashtra.

A large number of people cross the border every day for work.

Eight states account for over 84 per cent of India's new covid cases: Centre

To a question, the collector said health screening of people travelling in cars and other vehicles on the Agra- Mumbai Road is not possible due to high traffic on the route.

However, police, health department and the Barwani administration have been conducting screening at 10 places in the district.

Thermal screening of travellers is being done and those found with high body temperature and being advised home quarantine, the official said.

Meanwhile, residents of the district''s Warla and Balwadi villages, located on the border adjoining Maharashtra, imposed a lockdown on their own with effect from Monday in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus infection.

Balwadi resident Abhay Bihani said the self-imposed lockdown will continue for the entire week, except Wednesday when shops will be opened for two hours.

On Sunday, 35 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Barwani, raising the infection count in the district to 3,291, as per the state health bulletin.