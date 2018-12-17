Madhavi Divan appointed Additional Solicitor General in Supreme Court

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 17: The Central government has appointed advocate Madhavi Divan as Additional Solicitor General (ASG) to represent it in the Supreme Court. She is the third woman to become an ASG in the Apex Court.

After obtaining a degree in English at St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, Divan went on to pursue law at Pembroke College, University of Cambridge, UK. After starting her practice at the Bombay High Court, Divan moved to the Supreme Court, where she has represented two state governments - Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. She is also an accomplished author.