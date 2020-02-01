  • search
    Made in China grenade, manufactured in Pakistan morphine found on JeM terrorists

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The terrorists who were killed in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir had a clear Pakistan connection.

    After the encounter, the police found on them IED, tulles, and a Pakistan manufactured morphine injection. Further the police also recovered Chinese made grenades, RDX and detonators from the terrorists.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The terrorists had infiltrated from across the International Border in the Dayalchak area n Kathua district.

    J&K: Three terrorist killed as encounter underway at Nagrota toll plaza

    The three terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad had infiltrated from the Dayalchak area of Hiranagar sector in Kathua on Thursday evening. They picked up a Kashmir bound truck and reached the Ban toll plaza on Friday morning.

    Police sources said that the terrorists were heading towards Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir chief Dilbagh Singh said that this is a similar modus operandi used in recent times and hence trucks were high on surveillance, Singh also said.

    This claim has however been disputed by the BSF. No infiltration has been detected so far from the Dayalchak area, BSF Jammu frontier Inspector General N S Jamwal.

    The three terrorists opened at a police team near a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway triggering a gunfight in which three ultras were killed and a policeman injured, police said.

    The firing took place around 5 am when a police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking near the toll plaza in Ban area of Nagrota.

    Terrorists sneaking into India in trucks, latest modus operandi of JeM

    Singh said 3-4 terrorists were going to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza.

    Four weapons and some ammunition and explosives have been recovered from the spot. Traffic was suspended on the highway after the attack, the officials said. Authorities have ordered closure of schools in Nagrota as a precautionary measure.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:33 [IST]
