Made in China drone may have been used in Jammu IAF base attack

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 05: A drone suspected to be made in China was used in the attack on the Indian Air Force base in Jammu and Kashmir, the probe has revealed.

The attack is currently being investigated by the National Investigation Agency. This was a clear act of terror aimed at targeting military assets, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said earlier, while stating that a detailed investigation into the attacks were underway.

300 drone sightings since abrogation of Article 370: What is making Pakistan desperate

The probe has found so far that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba was behind the attack with the help of the Pakistan agencies. An India Today report, citing a Forensic Science Laboratory report said that RDX and Nitraate was used in the improvised explosive device. RDX is not available in India and hence this evidence could be used to nail Pakistan, the report also said.

Meanwhile over 300 drone sightings have been reported along the India-Pakistan border since 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. A week ago the first drone attack was reported in India, when two explosives were dropped off at an Indian Air Force base in Jammu and Kashmir.

India and Pakistan recently agreed to a ceasefire along the border. However the silence on the part of Pakistan was short-lived and now it has blamed New Delhi for the blast outside the residence of Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed, a charge that India has rubbished. Pakistan has upped the ante in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the abrogation of Article 370.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that the main agenda of Pakistan is to stall the political process and outreach by the Indian government. During a recent meeting of all the parties in J&K with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, it was decided that the delimitation exercise would begin, which would in turn would pave the way for the assembly elections. The PM also assured the parties that the restoration of statehood was in the pipeline, but the primary agenda would be to hold elections in the state.

Following drone attacks, CDS General Bipin Rawat makes announcement on safety of airspace

Pakistan has been using drones not just to strike, but to gather information and also transport arms and ammunition.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 14:25 [IST]