mAadhaar crosses 10 lakh downloads in 2 months on Google Playstore

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday tweeted that around 10 lakh people have downloaded mAadhaar in just two months.

The minister tweeted,''In just 2 months 10 lakh people have downloaded mAadhaar, thus making it a very popular App among the users."

Earlier on September 13, the Ministry of Railways decided to permit m-Aadhaar as one of the prescribed proofs of Identity for rail travel purpose in any reserved class.

mAadhaar is a mobile app launched by UIDAI on which a person can download Aadhaar number profile through their smartphones and will therefore not require hard copies of the card, wherever applicable.

The app developed by UIDAI is currently only available for Android users. It aims to provide an interface to Aadhaar number holders to carry their demographic information, which is, name, date of birth, gender and address along with photograph by linking their Aadhaar number to their smart phones.

