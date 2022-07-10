Maa Kaali's blessings are with India: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 10: Amid a row over the Kaali poster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the blessings of Goddess Kaali are always with India. The remarks is seen as big message to TMC as it comes amid the raging controversy over Goddess Kaali.

Virtually addressing the centenary celebrations of Swami Atmasthananda, organised by Ramakrishna Mission here, the prime minister said Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa had a vision of Goddess Kali and believed that everything was pervaded by her consciousness.

"Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa was one such saint who had a vision of Maa Kali, who had surrendered his whole being at the feet of Maa Kali. He used to say this whole world, everything is pervaded by the consciousness of the Goddess. This consciousness is visible in the Kali Puja of Bengal. This consciousness is visible in the faith of Bengal and the country," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, during his address, also said, "Whenever I had the opportunity, I visited Belur Math and the (Dakhineshwar) Kali temple (across the river); it is natural to feel a connection. When your faith and beliefs are pure, the power (Goddess) herself shows you the way. The limitless blessings of Maa Kali are always with India. The country is moving ahead with this spiritual energy for the world's welfare."

Soon after PM Modi's speech, BJP leader Amit Malviya drew attention to the recent controversy surrounding a contentious depiction of the deity, and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks reverentially about Maa Kaali being the center of devotion, not just for Bengal but whole of India. On the other hand, a TMC MP insults Maa Kaali and Mamata Banerjee instead of acting against her, defends her obnoxious portrayal of Maa Kaali..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks reverentially about Maa Kaali being the center of devotion, not just for Bengal but whole of India. On the other hand, a TMC MP insults Maa Kaali and Mamata Banerjee instead of acting against her, defends her obnoxious portrayal of Maa Kaali... pic.twitter.com/6O4vYGkasi — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 10, 2022

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, at a conclave, recently said that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity, as each person had his or her unique way of offering prayers.

She was responding to a question in connection with the outrage over a film poster, which shows a woman dressed as the deity smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag.