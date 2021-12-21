Lynching row: Punjab pushes for law that awards lifer for sacrilege

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 21: Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has urged the Centre to get the President's assent on two state Bills for stringent punishment in sacrilege cases.

The Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018 was cleared by the Assembly in 2018. It has also received the Governor's assent and is waiting for an assent by the President of India.

According to the law anyone causing damage and sacrilege to Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible can be sentenced to life. Randhawa in his letter to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that the sacrilege of the holy books is becoming a major issue in Punjab. "Shri Guru Granth Sahib is considered a living Guru and not an object by the Sikhs and it is accorded respect according to Sikh maryada," he said.

"Punjab being a border state, it is extremely necessary to maintain communal harmony here. For this, deterrent punishment is a must for those trying to disturb communal harmony by indulging in the sacrileges. So, I again request that the Presidential assent for the said Bills may kindly be obtained and conveyed to the State Government, at the earliest possible," he also added.

The letter comes after two people were beaten to death in Punjab in less than 24 hours over alleged instances of sacrilege.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:29 [IST]