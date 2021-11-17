Lunar Eclipse 2021 on November 19: These zodiac signs will be most affected

Lunar Eclipse on Nov 19: Sutak timings, mantras to chant; Dos and Don'ts to follow during Chandra Grahan

New Delhi, Nov 17: A partial eclipse of the Moon will occur on November 19, on the day of Kartik Purnima, leaving some deep impact on our zodiac signs.

The eclipse is occurring in Taurus sign, so Moon will be placed in Krittika nakshatra which is ruled by Sun. The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 12.48 pm and will end at 4.17 pm (on November 19).'

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

You may have to keep an eye on your expenditure and make wise decision on your finances. You may also get some opportunities so don't miss it as it might help grow in your career.

TAURUS APRIL (20 - MAY 20)

The lunar eclipse of November 19 will take place in your zodiac sign. You need to be very careful in making any decision. Keep an eye on your expenditure, health. Unexpected events may impact your life badly.

GEMINI (MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

This is a great time to explore your spiritual side. Your work will go smoothly. Things will remain good on your health front.

CANCER (JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

It the best day to spend some quality time with your friends and close ones. It is also the time to connect with your friends and mend your relationships.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

There could be some unexpected developments in your work. Be careful on your expenditure. Don't be careless about your health.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

This lunar eclipse will hit your marriage. Difficult to get desired result in money.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

This lunar eclipse will hit your relationships. You may have to keep an eye on your expenditure since this lunar eclipse may affect your finances.

PISCES (FEB. 19 - MARCH 20)

Individuals with this zodiac need to be careful in matters related to health. However, the effects for them are minimal. Thus, the eclipse brings mixed results overall for the zodiac signs.

However, you must not forget to offer prayers, which will increase the good chances and reduce the negative effects.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 8:23 [IST]