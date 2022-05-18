Lucknow likely to be renamed Laxmanpuri: Yogi Adityanath sparks off buzz

Members of farmers' body detained in Lucknow for trying to burn effigies of PM Modi, Shah

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, May 18: Will Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh rename Lucknow as Laxmanpuri soon? A tweet by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sparked off buzz about the name of Lucknow, the state capital, being changed soon.

"Warm welcome and greetings to you in the holy city of Sheshavatar Lord Shri Laxman, Lucknow," tweeted Yogi Adityanath while welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state.

Soon social media was abuzz about the name of Lucknow being changed to Laxmanpuri.

The Adityanath government in its previous term had renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj, Faizabad as Ayodhya and Mughalsarai junction station as Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya.

However, the officials have clarified that there were not aware of any "proposal to rename Lucknow." While Yogi Adityanath's tweet has gained traction on social media.

The demand to rename Lucknow after Lakshmanji has been flagged since long.

In 2018, former UP minister late Lalji Tandon had in his book 'Ankaha Lucknow' stated that Lucknow was originally named after Lakshman.

"This city was originally named Lakshmanavati, then Lakshmanpur, and after that Lakhnavati, before finally being named Lucknow," Tandon wrote in his book 'Shesh Gufa'.