    LSAT India 2022: Register by this date to claim special early bird fee

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 19: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) will conduct the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2022. More details will be available on the official website.

    The first test will be conducted on January 15 and the second test will be conducted over a period of 5 days starting May 9. Students have been given the option of appearing for the tests from home. The registration for the tests began on October 18.

    LSAT India 2022: Register by this date to claim special early bird fee

    Those students who register before December 15 2021 will be eligible for a fee of Rs 3,499 which is a special early bird fee. Those students who register after December 15 will have to pay the standard fee of Rs 3,799.

    After the closure of registration period, candidates will receive scheduling details and instructions on how to take the online test to ensure a seamless experience. LSAC will provide additional information about the online LSAT-India in the weeks ahead," an official statement read.

    LSAC's Vice President Yusuf Abdul-Kareem said that the administration of LSAT-India test in January would help aspirants prepare for the exam in depth, as there would be no burden of other exams. With two opportunities to score well in the LSAT-India 2022, aspirants will be able to demonstrate their true ability to top colleges without worrying about other tests. More details are available on discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 13:20 [IST]
