LS polls phase 4: The rich, poor and those with criminal cases

New Delhi, Apr 28: There are 210 candidates with pending criminal cases who are contesting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that 210(23%) out of 928 candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves.

158(17%) out of 928 candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

12 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 5 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

24 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

4 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping such kidnapping for ransom, etc. (IPC Section-364A), kidnapping (IPC Section-363), Kidnapping or abducting with an intent secretly and wrongfully confine person (IPC Section-365) etc, against themselves.

21 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A) etc., against themselves.

16 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Among the major parties, 25(44%) out of 57 candidates from BJP, 18(32%) out of 57 candidates from INC, 11(20%) out of 54 candidates from BSP, 12(57%) out of 21 candidates analysed from SHS, and 60(17%) out of 345 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 20(35%) out of 57 candidates from BJP, 9(16%) out of 57 candidates from INC, 10(19%) out of 54 candidates from BSP, 9(43%) out of 21 candidates analysed from SHS, and 45(13%) out of 345 independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

37 out of 71 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

There are 306(33%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more who are contesting the 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections. In all the affidavits of 928 candidates have been analysed.

Among the major parties 50(88%) out of 57 candidates from INC, 50(88%) out of 57 candidates from BJP, 20(37%) out of 54 candidates from BSP, 13(62%) out of 21 candidates from SHS and 8(80%) out of 10 candidates from SP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 4 election is Rs. 4.53 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 57 BJP candidates is Rs. 13.63 crores, 57 INC candidates is Rs 29.03 crores, 54 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 2.69 crores, and 21 SHS candidates have average assets of Rs 17.85 crores.

Age:

There are 287 candidates contesting the 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, who are in the age group of 25 to 40 years.

96 women are in the fray for this phase of the elections. 287(31%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 489 (53%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 148(16%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 1 candidate has declared his age to be above 80 years. 3 candidates have not given their age. 96(10%) female candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 4 elections.

Meanwhile there are 210 candidates with pounding criminal cases who are contesting the 4th phase of the elections. There are also 301 crorepatis in the fray, the ADR report also states.

Richest:

Valued at Rs 660 crore, Nakul Nath, son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath is the richest candidate contesting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The report states that Nakul Nath contesting from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh on a Congress ticket is worth Rs 6,60,19,46,757. His movable assets are worth Rs 6,18,41,72,757, while the immovable assets are valued at Rs 41,77,74,000.

Second on the list is Sanjay Sushil Bhosale contesting from Mumbai South Central on a Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi ticket is worth Rs 125 crore. His movable assets are valued at Rs 4,37,62,003.

His immovable assets are valued at Rs 1,20,68,62,305, while the total assets are worth Rs 1,25,06,24,308.

Other details:

Zero assets:

There are three candidates with zero assets contesting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. All three candidates are contesting as independents.

Priyanka Ram Rao Shirole and Vitthal Natha Chavan contesting from the Nashik and Thane constituencies in Maharashtra have zero assets. Prem Lata Banshiwal from Tonk Sawai Madhopur too has declared zero assets. All three candidates have submitted their Pan card details.

Lowest assets:

Prince Kumar an independent candidate fighting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections has assets worth Rs 500.

Contesting from Jhalawar Bhavan in Rajasthan, he has movable assets worth Rs 500 and no immovable assets.

Second on this list is Shamshudin contesting as an independent from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan. He is worth Rs 786. He has movable assets worth Rs 786 and no immovable assets.

Bapan Sopan Thoke is third on this list with assets worth Rs 1,100. He is contesting as an independent from the Mumbai North Central seat in Maharashtra has movable assets worth Rs 1,100 and no immovable assets.