LPG Cylinder Price hike: Rates up by Rs 50, check new prices

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: The cooking gas cylinders are set to get costlier. The price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 50.

The 14.2 kg cylinder will now sell for Rs 999.50 in Delhi, an ANI report said. The last time the rates of LPG were hiked was in March 2022.

The price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 102 last week. The cylinder earlier price was at 2,253 and with the hike it costs Rs 2,355.50.

The price of the 5 kg cylinder costs Rs 655.

Previous the 19 kg commercial cylinder LPG was hiked by Rs 250. Further the price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 105 in March.

The price rise comes at a time when the rates of petrol and diesel are already soaring high. Oil companies have been increasing the LPG rates due t the sharp surge in global energy prices due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 10:05 [IST]