Lowest margin of victory in Bengal polls was a margin of 57 votes

India

Kolkata, May 04: The data by the Election Commission show that the winning candidates of the TMC have an average margin victory of 31,760 votes, while in the case of the BJP it is 14,010.

The biggest victory was recorded by TMC candidate Md Abdul Ghani who defeated Congress candidate Isha Khan by a margin of 1,30,163 votes in Sujapur, Malda. The lowest margin was in Dinhata, where Nisith Pramanik of the BJP beat TMC candidate Udayan Guha by just 57 votes.

Out of the 292 seats, straight fights were seen in 273 between the TMC and BJP. Of this the TMC won 199 of these seats. The TMC won 213 seats, while finishing second in 73. The average margin of defeat for the TMC in these seats was 14,079. The BJP on the other hand finished second in 200 seats with an average margin of defeat being 29,654 votes.

In 2016 the TMC won 206 seats, while the BJP ended up with 3. The TMC in 2021 retained 160 of the 209 seats. Of the remaining 49 seats, the TMC lost 48 to The BJP and one to the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party.

The BJP won 48 of the seats held by the TMC in 2016. 27 new seats of, 15 of which were held by the Congress, 6 by CPM, 2 RSP, 2 GJMM and 1 each by an independent and the Forward Bloc.