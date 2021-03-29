Low pressure likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal in next 24 hours: IMD

Depression over Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify during next 24 hours: IMD

New Delhi, Mar 29: Cyclone season has begun officially with the enhancement of pre-monsoon activity over the Indian sub-continent as also over the season on either side of our coastline, as per Skymet weather.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD),''a cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood and extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level.''

''Under its influence, a Low Pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea during next 48 hours. It is likely to become more marked over North Andaman Sea & neighbourhood during subsequent 24 hours,'' the weather agency further said.

Meanwhile, widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty wind is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 30th March-01st April, 2021.

Fishermen are also advised not to venture into Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea on 30th & 31st March and over

Andaman Sea & adjoining areas of Bay of Bengal on 01st & 02nd April, 2021.

''A cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level lies over Equatorial Indian Ocean & adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Arabian Sea & neighbourhood during next 24 hours,'' IMD has said.