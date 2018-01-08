Low pressure area over Bay, mild showers expected in TN

Chennai, Jan 8: Days after the north east monsoon ended, a low pressure area formed over South West Bay of Bengal and is likely to bring rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next two days, the Met office said.

Light to moderate showers can be expected at one or two places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the system moves westward, Director of Regional Meteorological Centre here S Balachandran said. "There is a chance for the low pressure area to weaken when it gets into the land area," he said.

Strong winds with speed of 45-55 Kmph was expected in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next two days and fishermen should be cautious while venturing into sea, he told reporters here. North east monsoon which brings most of Tamil Nadu's rains is active from October to December.

On Tamil Nadu witnessing more chilly mornings during the past two days, he said it was due to northerly wind blowing over the state. Minimum temperature over south Tamil Nadu was one to two degrees less than normal and in northern parts, it was two-three degrees below normal during the last two days, he said.

In the next two days, this will change and minimum temperature will increase and get to normal as the low pressure area emerges into Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region, he said.

