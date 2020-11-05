Love Jihad is a social evil says Karnataka Home Minister

It has now dawned upon these lady ISIS operatives from Kerala that they are victims of Love Jihad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Nov 05: Love Jihad is a social evil, Karnataka's home minister, Basavaraj Bommai has said. He also said that the government is consulting with experts to bring in a law.

Karnataka was the fourth BJP ruled state which said it would enact a law against Love Jihad.

The law once enforced would ban religious conversion for the sake of marriage. If anyone is found guilty then they would be severe and swift punishment. Apart from Karnataka, the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have also said that they would bring in a law against religious conversions for the sake of marriage.

These developments come in the wake of the Allahabad High Court saying that conversion only for marriage is unacceptable.

The court made the observation while rejecting a petition filed by an inter-faith couple seeking directions to the police and the girl's father not to interfere in their married life.

While rejecting the petition the court said taht the the lady has converted her religion on June 29 2020 and solemnised the marriage on July 31. This clearly reveals that the conversion has taken place only for the sake of marriage.

Love Jihad has been flagged on several occasions by the Intelligence Bureau and other law enforcement agencies. It has been a menace in many parts of the country, especially in Kerala.