YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Looking for EV charging stations in Bengaluru? Download this mobile app launched by BESCOM

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Jun 30: The Bengaluru Electricity Company BESCOM has developed EV Mitra mobile app to provide information about EV charging stations in Bengaluru. The information on charges in each station for the electric vehicles to recharge are also mentioned in the app.

    Looking for EV charging stations in Bengaluru? Download this mobile app launched by BESCOM

    The user-friendly app can be used by electric vehicle users to book in advance a slot in the station. BESCOM had earlier introduced the EV Jagruthi Web portal as a joint initiative of NITI Ayog and the United Kingdom.

    Looking for EV charging stations in Bengaluru? Download this mobile app launched by BESCOM

    The web portal gives state specific information on the availability of electric vehicles, incentives, support mechanisms and initiatives of the state government regarding electric mobility.

    BESCOM has started 136 charging stations in Bengaluru and another 152 such stations will be started soon. Under the Public Private Partnership model, tenders have been invited to establish 1000 charging stations across the state.

    Looking for EV charging stations in Bengaluru? Download this mobile app launched by BESCOM

    EV Abhiyan will be held for a week from July 1st to 6th and EV Expo from July 1st to 3rd. On July 2nd EV Rally will be organised from Vidhana Soudha to Palace Grounds to promote EV usage in Bengaluru city.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    electric vehicles bengaluru

    Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 12:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X