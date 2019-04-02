Lok Sabha polls: Kumar Vishwas may campaign for BJP in Delhi

India

By PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 2: Disgruntled AAP leader Kumar Vishwas is considering the Delhi BJP's proposal of campaigning for the party in the Lok Sabha polls, sources said on Tuesday.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had a meeting with Vishwas on Monday where the latter said he would require another meeting to put things in perspective, the sources in the BJP said.

The sources also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might consider the option of giving Vishwas a ticket from the east Delhi parliamentary constituency as he is a good orator and can hold the crowd captive with his wordplay.

He was a key part of Aam Aadmi Party's campaign during the Vidhan Sabha elections and if he campaigns for BJP in the polls, it will be a huge asset, the sources said. Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary is also likely to campaign for the saffron party in Delhi.

The Lok Sabha polls being conducted in seven phases will begin on April 11 and continue till May 19. Delhi will vote on May 12 and the overall results will be declared on May 23.

