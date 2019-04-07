  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Robert Vadra to campaign for Congress, BJP takes dig

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 07: Businessman Robert Vadra on Sunday confirmed that he would campaign for the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    On being asked if he will campaign for Congress party for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Vadra told ANI, "Yes. All over India, after the filing of nominations (by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi)."

    File photo of Robert Vadra
    File photo of Robert Vadra

    When asked if he will go to Amethi and Rae Bareli parliamentary constituencies at the time of filing of nominations by Rahul and Sonia, Vadra said, "Yes."

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency on April 10 and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat on April 11.

    Soon after Vadra's announcement, Union minister Smriti Irani warned the farmers saying they should save their lands as Vadra has special love for lands. "Wherever Vadra wants to go for campaigning for the Congress, the people there should be alert and protect their land. Because someone who is famous for land is coming," Irani said while speaking to ANI.

    Reacting to Vadra's statement, Union Minister Arun Jaitley too took a jibe saying that he would campaign for the Congress in the elections. "I don't know if this will be an asset for the Congress party or for the campaign of the BJP."

    Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More ROBERT VADRA News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    robert vadra smriti irani arun jaitley lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 23:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue