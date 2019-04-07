Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Robert Vadra to campaign for Congress, BJP takes dig

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Apr 07: Businessman Robert Vadra on Sunday confirmed that he would campaign for the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On being asked if he will campaign for Congress party for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Vadra told ANI, "Yes. All over India, after the filing of nominations (by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi)."

When asked if he will go to Amethi and Rae Bareli parliamentary constituencies at the time of filing of nominations by Rahul and Sonia, Vadra said, "Yes."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency on April 10 and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat on April 11.

Soon after Vadra's announcement, Union minister Smriti Irani warned the farmers saying they should save their lands as Vadra has special love for lands. "Wherever Vadra wants to go for campaigning for the Congress, the people there should be alert and protect their land. Because someone who is famous for land is coming," Irani said while speaking to ANI.

Reacting to Vadra's statement, Union Minister Arun Jaitley too took a jibe saying that he would campaign for the Congress in the elections. "I don't know if this will be an asset for the Congress party or for the campaign of the BJP."

Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

