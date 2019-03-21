Lok Sabha elections: Deve Gowda to announce his constituency today

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, March 21: In a much awaited political development in Karnataka, JDS chief HD Deve Gowda will announce his constituency to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Deve Gowda has only two choices: Tumakuru and Bengaluru North. He has to choose either one of these two. The seasoned politician is looking for new constituency after he vacated Hassan Lok Sabha seat for his grandson Prajwal Revanna.

Reports suggested that Deve Gowda was reportedly planning to avoid Bengaluru North constituency as several Congress MLAs are against it and even met Congress Legislative Party Chief Siddaramaiah to express their dissatisfaction. Bengaluru North Congress MLAs ST Somashekhar, Byrathi Basavaraj and Byrathi Suresh met Siddaramaiah on Saturday to express their differences with the party decision.

Before the Congress-JDS joint press meet, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara met Deve Gowda and requested him to return the Tumakuru seat to the party if he was not contesting from the constituency.

However, in a joint press conference Deve Gowda had said that both parties have resolved differences and are fighting this election together.

Janata Dal (Secular) Chief and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda asserted that BJP will be defeated by 'mahagatbandhan' which mocked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a joint press conference held by Congress-JDS leaders, Deve Gowda said, "Modi mocks the idea of mahagatbandhan but they themselves are running coalition governments in many states. We will answer BJP by winning this election."