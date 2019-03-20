Lok Sabha elections 2019: Madurai transgender to try her luck again, files nomination

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Mar 20: Scripting another chapter to her battle in securing her community's rights, a well-known transgender and activist in Tamil Nadu is making her electoral attempt in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Earlier in the day, Bharathi Kannamma, a member of the transgender community, filed her nomination in Madurai constituency.

Kannamma came out in 2004 as transgender and soon began devoting her time to social activism, fighting for the rights of transgender people - known as "hijras."

The 58-year-old, Kannamma, who earlier in 2014 Lok Sabha polls contested as an independent candidate and secured 1,226 votes in Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, is determined to contest from the Madurai Central Assembly constituency in the upcoming election as well.

Kannamma, who lives in Madurai and campaigns for trans rights is hoping to become only the second trans MP in the world. Her campaign focuses on anti-corruption and living standards, as well as human rights

Kannamma, who worked as marketing manager in a private bank, has been involved in social work and the uplift of transgenders in the region for some years.