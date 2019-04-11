  • search
    Lok Sabha Election First Phase Polling: PM Modi urges people to vote

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections being held today.

    Prime Minisiter Narendra Modi

    "2019 Lok Sabha elections commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers," PM Modi tweeted.

    Amit Shah tweeted, "Only a strong, visionary and honest leadership can work impartially for the development of the people from Kashmir to Andaman. I urge the people of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to vote in large numbers for a decisive government."

    Modi's Balakot remark, prima facie a poll code violation: Poll officer

    "To continue the pace of development in our North-eastern states, I appeal our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura to come out and vote in large numbers," said Amit Shah.

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh also asked voters to come out in large numbers.

    "Today is a big day when the polling process begins for 91 Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of General Election 2019. I urge all the voters to participate in the biggest festival of democracy and vote in huge numbers," Singh said.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi appealed to people to vote for the soul of India and its future. Rahul Gandhi also slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the party has failed to deliver its promise of achhe din for India.

    A total of 142 million people will vote in 170,664 poll booths to decide the fates of 1,279 candidates.

    The other voting days are April 18,23, 29, May 6,12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

