Lok Sabha adjourned till 22nd July

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jul 20: Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day amid protests by Opposition MPs. The house will now reconvene at 11 am on July 22.

As the House met at 2 PM, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Supplementary Demands for Grants for the 2021-22 fiscal amid continued slogan shouting by opposition members.

Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, asked protesting members to go to their respective seats and engage in discussion.

As protests continued, the House proceedings were then adjourned till 3 PM.

Similar scenes were witnessed when the Lok Sabha met in the morning following which it was adjourned till 2 pm.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 15:31 [IST]