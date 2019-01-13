Lohri celebrated across Northern India with pomp and fervour

Lohri celebrations in Amritsar

The sky was dotted with multi-coloured kites like 'Tukkal', 'Chhaj', 'Pari' of different sizes and shapes carrying 'Happy Lohri' and 'Happy New Year' messages. This time, the festival was also dedicated to the girl child at several places in Punjab by organising 'Dhiyan Di Lohri' to make people aware of the importance of girls. Traditionally, Lohri celebrates the onset of the harvest season in Punjab.

Lohri celebrations in Ludhiana

Girls in traditional attire performed Gidha -- a folk dance - at many places. People distributed jaggery, peanuts, and popcorns- the three edibles associated with Lohri.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar greeted people on the occasion.

Lohri celebrations in Bhopal

"Wish you all a very #HappyLohri. May this auspicious festival bring peace and prosperity to your lives and those of your loved ones," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Khattar said, "Wishing everyone a very #HappyLohri. May this harvest season bring luck, prosperity, peace, and happiness to you and your family."

Golden Temple in Amritsar

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees on Sunday thronged gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh to pay obeisance on the occasion of 352nd birth anniversary of 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh, who was also the founder of 'Khalsa Panth.'

The Golden Temple in Amritsar was decorated with special lighting on this occasion. Braving cold weather, devotees thronged gurdwaras in the morning at several places including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali to offer prayers.