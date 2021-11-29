Lockdown-like restrictions to return in Maharashtra? Here's what CM Uddhav Thackeray has to say

We have case where complainant has gone missing: Uddhav's dig at Param Bir Singh

Mumbai, Nov 29: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that in order to avoid another coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state, people must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, and asked the authorities to take necessary steps to protect citizens from the new Omicron variant of the virus without waiting for the Centre's directives.

He was speaking during a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners and district collectors held to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state and the precautionary measures that need to be taken in view of the Omicron variant detected in South Africa.

"Do whatever is needed to prevent the new deadly variant of COVID-19. Get started without waiting for central government's directives," Thackeray asked the officials. "Citizens need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to prevent another lockdown in the state," he said.

During the meeting, Thackeray also asked the authorities to keep a vigil on all travellers landing at the state airports, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement.

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 2:16 [IST]