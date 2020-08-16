YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lockdown in Maharashtra to be lifted in stepwise manner: Thackeray

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 16: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the process of lifting the lockdown in the state would be done in a stepwise manner. The threat of COVID-19 still persists, Thackeray said on Saturday, and added that he does not want a second wave of the deadly viral infection in the state.

    The Maharashtra government last month extended the lockdown in the state till August 31.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    Uddhav Thackeray

    Till Saturday, the state reported 5,84,754 COVID-19 cases and 19,749 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures. It is more important how to lift the lockdown than when to come out of it, Thackeray said in a video interaction with a team of doctors who are part of the task force set up by his government to combat COVID-19.

    Coronavirus: Will not open schools in Delhi unless fully convinced, says Kejriwal

    "Those who hurriedly lifted the lockdown had to impose it again. I dont want a second wave of coronavirus in the state," the chief minister said. "The state government's 'Mission Begin Again' initiative is being implemented step-by-step.

    The momentum of chase the virus' campaign should not stop since the threat of the virus still persists and monsoon is still active in the state. We have to be careful about rain-related ailments as well," he said.

    More UDDHAV THACKERAY News

    Read more about:

    uddhav thackeray coronavirus maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X