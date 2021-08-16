Lockdown in Maharashtra again if Covid cases spike: Uddhav Thackeray

Maha: Over 9,700 houses, 45 buildings, more than 3,700 shops damaged in Mahad due to July floods

Mumbai, Aug 16: Will lockdown be imposed in Maharashtra again? Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that lockdown in Maharashtra is inevitable, if Covid-19 cases continue to spike.

Thackeray said the state was fighting COVID-19 with determination and the vaccination drive against the disease was also being expedited.

'Just yesterday, we achieved a milestone of vaccinating 9.5 lakh citizens on a single day,' he noted.

The CM said the country achieved independence due to people's struggle and movement.

Thackeray said most of the COVID-19 restrictions are now being relaxed.

'But the threat is far from over. New strains of the virus are being detected in other countries...we have to take care that the threat doesn't hit us,' he said.

The CM said even though medicines and vaccines are available, 'there is still shortage of oxygen'.

'We are easing restrictions based on the availability of oxygen. I appeal to citizens to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour,' he said.

Thackeray said the state will be put under lockdown if there is a spike in daily COVID-19 cases and taking into account the availability of oxygen.

The chief minister also paid tributes to COVID-19 warriors and citizens who lost their lives to the viral infection.

Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 18:01 [IST]