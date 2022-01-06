Lockdown in Haryana 2022: Know Time, Districts List, Guidelines, Rules, What Is Allowed & What Is Not Allowed

Free tablets for Class 11, 12 students in Haryana soon: Khattar

New Delhi, Jan 06: In order to curb the spread of Omicron variant, the Haryana government imposed fresh COVID-19 induced restrictions in six more districts - Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Jhajjar.

According to fresh guidelines issued for the six districts, all malls and shops in the area will remain open till 6 PM. All cinema halls have been ordered shut amid rise in Omicron cases in the state.

#Omicron: Six more districts of Haryana-- Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak & Jhajjar -- included in Group 'A', to see closure of cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, & entertainment parks



Govt & private offices to function with 50% staff attendance pic.twitter.com/gRmNaAkniH — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

The state governemnt has already announced restrictions in five districts of Ambala, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonipat which is applicable from January 2 to 12.

This comes a day after Haryana witnessed a big spike in COVID cases with infections almost doubling on Wednesday over previous day. Meanwhile, the state reported 35 fresh cases of the Omicron variant.

Fresh COVID guidelines issued for six more districts in Haryana

All cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres and entertainment parks ordered shut

Both government and private offices except for emergency and essential services have been advised to function with 50 per cent attendance.

All markets, shops and malls except pharmacies and emergency services to remain open till 6 PM.

Sports complexes, stadium and swimming pools ordered shut. Only training sportsperson or sport professionals will be allowed.

The restaurants and bars have also been allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity

Apart from these, the other places will have to abide by the following restrictions:

1) In case of a gathering of more than 100 people, prior permission of the concerned Deputy Commissioners will have to be solicited.

2) Cinema halls, bars and restaurants will be allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity.

3) Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed in the state.

4) 'No mask, no service' policy will be strictly adhered in the state.