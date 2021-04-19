For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Lockdown from tonight in Lucknow, Varanasi, 3 other UP cities till April 26, essential services allowed
India
New Delhi, Apr 19: Amid COVID-19 surge, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced lockdown in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur till April 26 from tonight.
All religious activities and establishments are to be suspended or closed till the end of the lockdown period, as are shopping complexes and malls.
All institutions like educational institutions and other institutions relating to other disciplines and activities be it government, semi government or private shall remain closed.