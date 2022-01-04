Omicron detected in 54 pc of new Covid cases, spreading in community in Delhi: Jain

Delhi sees 1,796 new Covid cases, highest since May 22; positivity rate jumps to 2.44%

Lockdown for Delhi? DDMA meeting today to decide on more curbs

New De;hi, Jan 04: Amid a steady rise in Covid cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which devises Covid management policies for the national capital, will hold a crucial meeting on Tuesday to discuss the need for more curbs.

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal would chair the crucial meeting virtually, which will be attended by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers.

A positivity rate of more than 5 per cent for two consecutive days will trigger a 'red alert' under the DDMA-approved Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) leading to a 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities.

That means the government is likely to ask all government and private officials, except those working in essential services, to work from home.

Under the red alert, Delhi metro services will have to run with 33 per cent instead of 50 per cent and closure of salons and parlours. Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.46 per cent.

The number of new cases and positivity rate in the city is the highest since May 18.

According to the latest government data, only 420 (4.65 per cent) of the 9,029 beds in Delhi hospitals are occupied. As many as 124 patients need oxygen, while seven are on ventilator support.

With one more fatality, the death toll due to coronavirus in the city has risen to 25,100.

The number of cumulative cases on Monday stood at 14,58,220. Over 14.22 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

