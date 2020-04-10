PM likely to address nation on lockdown extension after meeting with CMs

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation again to announce his decision on the coronavirus lockdown after his virtual meeting with chief ministers of all states on Saturday.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to soar, most states have favoured extension of the lockdown.

What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

Addressing floor leaders of various parties who have representation in Parliament, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi had made it clear that the lockdown cannot be lifted in one go on April 14, asserting that the priority of his government is to "save each and every life".

"Prime Minister Modi made it clear that lockdown is not being lifted and also that the life pre-corona and post-corona will not be same," Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra had told PTI after Wednesday's interaction.

This is for the second time the prime minister will interact with the chief ministers via video link after the lockdown was imposed.

During his April 2 interaction with chief ministers, Modi had pitched for a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown.

Fake News Buster

On Thursday, Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30 as pre-emptive measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Thursday was India's worst day of fighting the Covid-19 battle with 809 new cases and 46 deaths being reported across the country. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in India now stands at 199 and the number of cases has risen to 6,412, according to the Union Health Ministry.