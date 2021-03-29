Lock up anti-socials: Trinamool to poll panel ahead of Nandigram battle

Mamata Banerjee accuses PM Modi of speaking at Matua temple with an eye on West Bengal polls

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Mar 29: Trinamool Congress has written to the Election Commission, asking for the arrest of all anti-social elements in Purba Medinipur district.

"During the first phase of polls in Purba (east) Medinipur, there has been large scale violence by anti-social elements of the Bharatiya Janata Party, resulting in grave injuries to many people and also various instances of booth capturing, rigging and jamming by them," the Trinamool wrote to the poll body.

On Mar 27, a clash broke out on Saturday between activists of the BJP and the TMC in Purba Medinipur''s Nandigram constituency -- which is set to go to polls on April 1 -- leaving at least three persons seriously injured.

Seikh Sufiyan, the election agent of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, however, claimed that goons hired by the BJP carried out an attack on the workers of the state''s ruling party, a charge denied by the saffron camp.