Local Lashkar-e-Tayiba and foreign terrorist behind Sopore terror attack

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 30: The Lashkar-e-Tayiba may be behind the terror attack at Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir that took place on Monday. The probe indicates that local Lashkar-e-Tayiba operative, Mudasir Pandit along with a foreign terrorist may be involved in the attack in which a councillor and a policeman were killed.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon the Municipal Councillors near Lone Building opposite SDH Sopore resulting in injuries to two Municipal Councillors namely Reyaz Ahmad Pir and Shams-ud-din Pir and a police personnel namely Shafqat Nazir. However, among the injured Councillor Reyaz Ahmad and police personnel Shafqat Ahmad succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom. Meanwhile, another injured councillor has been shifted to hospital for treatment of his injuries," ANI reported while quoting the police.

Cop, municipal councillor killed in terror attack at Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir

The incident took place when terrorists attacked a building complex, where a meeting of councillors was underway. One person injured in the attack has been shifted to hospital.

"Terrorists fired at Municipal Office Sopore. In this terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad & councillor Riyaz Ahmad got martyred & councillor Shams-ud-din Peer got injured. Injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off & further details shall follow," said a tweet by the Kashmir police.

"News coming in of a militant attack on the municipal office in Sopore. My unequivocal condemnation of this attack together with my sympathies for the deceased & prayers for the injured," former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.

"Strongly condemn the dastardly attack in Sopore where a Municipal Committee Councillor and a Policeman have lost their lives in the line of duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Allah Jannat Naseeb Karey. Ameen, Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said in a tweet.