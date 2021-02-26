LIVE: Counting of votes for 5 assembly elections on May 2, 8 phase polls in Bengal

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 26: The Election Commission announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly elections in four states - Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal, which are coming to an end in May or June this year.

    LIVE: Door-to door campaign has been limited to 5 people

    Assembly Election Dates Announcement Live Updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    5:37 PM, 26 Feb
    Assam: 3 phases First phase- elections on 27 March Second phase- elections on April 1 Third phase- elections on April 6 Counting- May 2
    5:35 PM, 26 Feb
    West Bengal Assembly Election will be held in eight phases. First phase polling on March 27 Second phase: April 1 Third phase: April 6 Fourth phase: April 10 Fifth phase: April 17 Sixth phase: April 22 Seventh phase: April 26 Eight phase: April 29
    5:26 PM, 26 Feb
    Sunil Arora said that polls in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases.
    5:25 PM, 26 Feb
    Results for all states to be out on May 2
    5:24 PM, 26 Feb
    Single phase polling in Puducherry on April 6
    5:22 PM, 26 Feb
    Single phase polling in Tamil Nadu on April 6
    5:21 PM, 26 Feb
    Single phase polling in Kerala on April 6
    5:20 PM, 26 Feb
    The first phase will be on March 27, date of counting on May 2.
    5:18 PM, 26 Feb
    Assam polls to be held in 3 phases
    5:17 PM, 26 Feb
    All political parties to publish details of criminal records of their candidates in the local newspaper, channel and their website.
    5:16 PM, 26 Feb
    Separate norms for suspected Covid-19 patients.
    5:16 PM, 26 Feb
    Model Code of Conduct to come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates: Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner
    5:11 PM, 26 Feb
    Arrangements to be in place for candidates to file nominations online for five assembly polls.
    5:11 PM, 26 Feb
    EC to deploy special, general, expenditure and police observers to poll-bound states.
    5:07 PM, 26 Feb
    Adequate CAPFs deployment shall be ensured during elections. All critical, vulnerable polling stations identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed: Sunil Arora.
    5:06 PM, 26 Feb
    CAPF forces were dispatched for all poll-bound states on the same date, says Arora dismissing rumours that the CE had sent security forces in advance only in West Bengal.
    5:01 PM, 26 Feb
    Poll timing to be increased by 1 hr like Bihar: CEC
    4:59 PM, 26 Feb
    Door-to door campaign has been limited to 5 people. says CEC.
    4:58 PM, 26 Feb
    The EC has allowed the postal ballot only for senior citizens, sick and essential service employees.
    4:58 PM, 26 Feb
    Roadshows will be allowed during the poll campaign provided that the convoy is broken after every five vehicles, says CEC.
    4:55 PM, 26 Feb
    Puducherry seats-30 SC-5, ST-nil
    4:55 PM, 26 Feb
    Kerala assembly-1 June, seats-140, SC- 14, ST-2
    4:55 PM, 26 Feb
    Term of WB assembly till May30, seats 294, SC-68, ST-16
    4:54 PM, 26 Feb
    Term of Tamil Nadu- May24, no. of seats 234, SC-44, ST -2
    4:54 PM, 26 Feb
    Term of Assam assembly up to 31st May, no. of assembly seats 126, SC-8, ST-16
    4:54 PM, 26 Feb
    He also said that the people employed in the poll process have been categorised as frontline workers and will be vaccinated before the polls.
    4:52 PM, 26 Feb
    "Due to Covid-19, we have decreased the number of polling stations in each state," says Sunil Arora. "This means we would need many more polling and security personnel," he added.
    4:52 PM, 26 Feb
    "All polling stations are on ground floor. This is non-negotiable," says Sunil Arora.
    4:50 PM, 26 Feb
    I must compliment voters despite several odds, says CEC
    4:49 PM, 26 Feb
    Discussed with home ministry for security forces and railways for coaches for transport.
