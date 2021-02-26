LIVE: Counting of votes for 5 assembly elections on May 2, 8 phase polls in Bengal
New Delhi, Feb 26: The Election Commission announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly elections in four states - Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal, which are coming to an end in May or June this year.
5:37 PM, 26 Feb
Assam: 3 phases
First phase- elections on 27 March
Second phase- elections on April 1
Third phase- elections on April 6
Counting- May 2
5:35 PM, 26 Feb
West Bengal Assembly Election will be held in eight phases.
First phase polling on March 27
Second phase: April 1
Third phase: April 6
Fourth phase: April 10
Fifth phase: April 17
Sixth phase: April 22
Seventh phase: April 26
Eight phase: April 29
5:26 PM, 26 Feb
5:25 PM, 26 Feb
5:24 PM, 26 Feb
5:22 PM, 26 Feb
5:21 PM, 26 Feb
5:20 PM, 26 Feb
5:18 PM, 26 Feb
5:17 PM, 26 Feb
All political parties to publish details of criminal records of their candidates in the local newspaper, channel and their website.
5:16 PM, 26 Feb
Separate norms for suspected Covid-19 patients.
5:16 PM, 26 Feb
5:11 PM, 26 Feb
5:11 PM, 26 Feb
5:07 PM, 26 Feb
5:06 PM, 26 Feb
5:01 PM, 26 Feb
4:59 PM, 26 Feb
4:58 PM, 26 Feb
4:58 PM, 26 Feb
4:55 PM, 26 Feb
4:55 PM, 26 Feb
4:55 PM, 26 Feb
4:54 PM, 26 Feb
4:54 PM, 26 Feb
4:54 PM, 26 Feb
4:52 PM, 26 Feb
4:52 PM, 26 Feb
4:50 PM, 26 Feb
4:49 PM, 26 Feb
3:39 PM, 26 Feb
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will on Friday announce the poll schedule for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry, where the terms of the respective legislative assemblies will end either in May or in June this year.
3:39 PM, 26 Feb
The is the second Assembly election to be conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Election Commission had successfully conducted Bihar Assembly elections in November last year.
3:50 PM, 26 Feb
The announcement comes a day after the commission held a meeting to finalise the election dates.
3:56 PM, 26 Feb
The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states is coming to an end in May and June.
3:56 PM, 26 Feb
In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.
4:02 PM, 26 Feb
In West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks to give fierce competition to the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, which has 294 seats.
4:03 PM, 26 Feb
The BJP has also claimed that the atmosphere in Kerala seemed to be in its favour
4:07 PM, 26 Feb
In Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the BJP is fighting the polls in alliance with the AIADMK. The southern state has 234 seats.
4:22 PM, 26 Feb
Hour before the Election Commission releases the poll dates, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced a hike in minimum wages for daily wage labourers.
4:22 PM, 26 Feb
As per the new Urban Employment Scheme, an unskilled labourer in West Bengal will now be paid Rs 202 per day instead of Rs 144.
4:22 PM, 26 Feb
I am pleased to announce a HIKE in the wages of daily wage workers under WB Urban Employment Scheme:
> To ₹202 per day from ₹144 earlier for unskilled labour
> To ₹303 from ₹172 earlier for semi-skilled
> ₹404 for skilled labour (new category introduced)
A semi-skilled worker, who was earlier paid Rs 172 will now get Rs 303 per day. A skilled worker, a new category introduced in the new policy, will be paid Rs 404 per day.
4:24 PM, 26 Feb
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy announced that gold loans against up to six sovereigns given by cooperative banks to farmers and the poor will be waived.
4:29 PM, 26 Feb
Polls will be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry.
4:30 PM, 26 Feb
The Election Commission team, including Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, has reached the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi for the press conference.
4:32 PM, 26 Feb
The Election Commission presser begins to announce dates for 5 state polls.
4:36 PM, 26 Feb
4:36 PM, 26 Feb
4:37 PM, 26 Feb
4:38 PM, 26 Feb
4:47 PM, 26 Feb
4:47 PM, 26 Feb
4:47 PM, 26 Feb
4:49 PM, 26 Feb
4:50 PM, 26 Feb
4:52 PM, 26 Feb
4:52 PM, 26 Feb
4:54 PM, 26 Feb
4:54 PM, 26 Feb
4:54 PM, 26 Feb
4:55 PM, 26 Feb
