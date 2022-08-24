Viral video: Little boy loses dad in crowd, what happens next will melt your heart

International

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 24: We all have come across stories of children getting lost in heavily crowded places. They go wander and are eventually discovered after some days. And a similar incident from Argentina has gone viral on social media.

A good Samaritan came together to the rescue a boy, who got lost in the crowd, find his father.

When the little boy got separated from his family, he started crying. Noticing this a youngster from Arjentina picked him up on his shoulders so that his father could easily see him. He even called out his fathers name so that he could hear it from even a distance.

The viral video starts with a man carrying the child on his shoulder for the father to see. Later, strangers united with a band of musicians at the scene and sang out the man's name loudly so he would be able to hear it from a distance.

What is more intersting is the musicians even made a song out of his dad's name Eduardo. The boy's father then showed up and his son went running towards him.

The video was posted on Good News Movement page has already accumulated more than 3 million views and has been liked by over 2,80,000 people.

"HUMANITY: These kindhearted Argentines come together to chant the father's name Eduardo to help the boy find his dad who he lost in the crowd," the video is captioned.

"I'm so glad they showed the reunion! I needed that!", said an Instagram user.

"I'm so glad that there were good people there to help him. It could have turned out in a bad way. Thank God he found his dad," another said.

"Beautiful, how confused that man must have been when he heard the band singing for him haha."

"Poor Dad was probably off searching for him ... love this."