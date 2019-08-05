  • search
    List of Union Territories with and without legislature

    New Delhi, Aug 05: The Centre made an important announcement, while scrapping Article 370.

    It has decided to make Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory with legislature. It has also been decided that Ladakh would be a Union Territory without legislature.

    List of Union Territories with and without legislature
    What is a Union Territory:

    A Union Territory or UT is a type of administrative division. Unlike the states, which have their own governments, a UT is governed directly by the Union Government. However in the case of the national Capital Territory of Delhi and Puducherry, the operation is somewhat different. Both have separately elected governments. It would be similar in the case of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Centre said that it would be a UT with legislature.

    Presidential order on Article 370: Read here

    Union Territories without legislature:

    • Andaman and Nicobar Islands
    • Chandigarh
    • Dadra and Nagar Haveli
    • Daman and Diu
    • Lakshadweep
    • Ladakh

    Union Territories with legislature:

    • National Capital Territory of Delhi
    • Puducherry
    • Jammu and Kashmir

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
