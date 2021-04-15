Will CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2021 be held as per schedule? Govt likely to re-think

CBSE Class 10 exam 2021: Here is how students will be promoted this year

List of states that have cancelled, postponed Class 10, 12 board exams

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the government on Wednesday took a decision to cancel the CBSE 10th exams. It was also decided that the CBSE Board 12th exams would be postponed.

Several other states have also taken a decision to postpone the Class 10, 12 board exams as well. Here is the full list of states that have cancelled, postponed exams.

Punjab: The PSEB Class 10 exams and Class 12 exams have been postponed. The Punjab School Education Board has released the revised Class 110, 12 date sheets on PSEB.ac.in.

After CBSE, will ICSE board exams be cancelled?

Chhattisgarh: The state decided to cancel the Class 10 board exams, which were scheduled to begin on April 15. No changes have been mentioned in the schedule for the Class 12 exams which are to begin on May 3. The new class 10 exam date sheet will be released soon.

Uttar Pradesh: The dates fort the Class 10 and Class 12 final board exams have been revised. The Class 10 2021 final exams will be held between May 8 and May 25.

Delhi: The Delhi government has cancelled the Class 9 and 11 exams which were scheduled to be held in offline mode.

Himachal Pradesh: The HPBOSE has postponed the Class 10, 12 exams. The situation will be reviewed on May 1, following which a new date for the exams will be announced.

Maharashtra: The government has cancelled the board exams for Class 10, 12. The state will discuss the situation before taking a call on a new date for the exams.

Madhya Pradesh: The state has decided to postpone the Class 10, 12 exams by a month. The exams will begin from the first week of June and will end by the end of June. The admit card has already been released.

Karnataka: The Class 10 exams will go on as per schedule. It would be held from June 21 2021 onwards.