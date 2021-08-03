List of fake Universities in India 2021
New Delhi, Aug 03: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 "self-styled" institutes fake and found two more in violation of norms.
Based on the complaints received from the students, parents, general public and also through electronic print media, UGC has declared 24 self styled institutes as fake universities.
Besides, two more institutes namely Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP and Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), Qutub Enclave, New Delhi are also found functioning in violation of the UGC Act, 1956.
Uttar Pradesh
Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi
Mahila Gram Vidyapith, Allahabad
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad
National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Open University, Aligarh
Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Mathura
Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh
Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Noida.
Delhi
Commercial University Ltd
United Nations University
Vocational University
ADR Centric Juridicial University
Indian Institution of Science and Engineering
Vishwakarma Open University for Self Employment
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
West Bengal
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata
Odisha
Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela
North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology
Andhra Pradesh
Christ New Testament Deemed University, Andhra Pradesh
Maharashtra
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
Karnataka
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society
Kerala
St John's University, Kerala
Puducherry
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education