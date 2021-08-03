UGC releases academic calendar for 2021-22 session, admission to be completed by Sep 30

List of fake Universities in India 2021

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 03: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 "self-styled" institutes fake and found two more in violation of norms.

Based on the complaints received from the students, parents, general public and also through electronic print media, UGC has declared 24 self styled institutes as fake universities.

Besides, two more institutes namely Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP and Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), Qutub Enclave, New Delhi are also found functioning in violation of the UGC Act, 1956.

Uttar Pradesh

Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi

Mahila Gram Vidyapith, Allahabad

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Open University, Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Mathura

Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh

Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Noida.

Delhi

Commercial University Ltd

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR Centric Juridicial University

Indian Institution of Science and Engineering

Vishwakarma Open University for Self Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

Odisha

Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela

North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

Kerala

St John's University, Kerala

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 10:53 [IST]