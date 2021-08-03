YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List of fake Universities in India 2021

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 03: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 "self-styled" institutes fake and found two more in violation of norms.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Based on the complaints received from the students, parents, general public and also through electronic print media, UGC has declared 24 self styled institutes as fake universities.

    Besides, two more institutes namely Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP and Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), Qutub Enclave, New Delhi are also found functioning in violation of the UGC Act, 1956.

    Uttar Pradesh

    Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi

    Mahila Gram Vidyapith, Allahabad

    Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad

    National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

    Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Open University, Aligarh

    Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Mathura

    Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh

    Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Noida.

    Delhi

    Commercial University Ltd

    United Nations University

    Vocational University

    ADR Centric Juridicial University

    Indian Institution of Science and Engineering

    Vishwakarma Open University for Self Employment

    Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

    West Bengal

    Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

    Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

    Odisha

    Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela

    North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology

    Andhra Pradesh

    Christ New Testament Deemed University, Andhra Pradesh

    Maharashtra

    Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

    Karnataka

    Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

    Kerala

    St John's University, Kerala

    Puducherry

    Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

    More UGC News  

    Read more about:

    ugc universities

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 10:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X