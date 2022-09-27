Full List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners (1969-2022)

New Delhi, Sep 27: Veteran actor Asha Parekh will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday. The 79-year-old actor, best known for films such as ''Dil Deke Dekho'', ''Kati Patang'', ''Teesri Manzil'', and ''Caravan'', is considered one of the most influential actresses of all time in Hindi cinema.

Last year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 was conferred on Rajinikanth.

Dadasaheb Phalke award winners receive this recognition annually during the National Film Awards (NFA) event by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an institution formed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's largest laurel in cinema. A committee of prominent Indian movie industry figures selects the laureate for their "significant contribution to the evolution and advancement of Indian cinema."

The award was first presented in 1969 by the Indian Government to honor Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian film. Phalke (1870-1944), also known as "the Father of Indian Painting," was a painter in India who lived from 1870 to 1944. Dadasaheb Phalke award winners are given in the form of a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of ₹1,000,000.

List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners Year-Wise

Below is the list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners with Ceremonial Year, Recipient, and Film Industry.

Ceremonial Year Recipient Film industry 2019 (67th) Rajnikanth Tamil 2018 (66th) Amitabh Bachchan Hindi 2017 (65th) Vinod Khanna Hindi 2016 (64th) Kasinathuni Viswanath Telugu 2015 (63rd) Manoj Kumar Hindi 2014 (62nd) Shashi Kapoor Hindi 2013 (61st) Gulzar Hindi 2012 (60th) Pran Hindi 2011 (59th) Soumitra Chatterjee Bengali 2010 (58th) K. Balachander Tamil, Telugu 2009 (57th) D. Ramanaidu Telugu 2008 (56th) V. K. Murthy Hindi 2007(55th) Manna Dey Bengali, Hindi 2006 (54th) Tapan Sinha Bengali, Hindi 2005 (53rd) Shyam Benegal Hindi 2004 (52nd) Adoor Gopalakrishnan Malayalam 2003 (51st) Mrinal Sen Bengali 2002 (50th) Dev Anand Hindi 2001 (49th) Yash Chopra Hindi 2000 (48th) Asha Bhosle Hindi, Marathi 1999 (47th) Hrishikesh Mukherjee Hindi 1998 (46th) B. R. Chopra Hindi 1997 (45th) Kavi Pradeep Hindi 1996 (44th) Sivaji Ganesan Tamil 1995 (43rd) Rajkumar Kannada 1994 (42nd) Dilip Kumar Hindi 1993 (41st) Majrooh Sultanpuri Hindi 1992 (40th) Bhupen Hazarika Assamese 1991 (39th) Bhalji Pendharkar Marathi 1990 (38th) Akkineni Nageswara Rao Telugu 1989 (37th) Lata Mangeshkar Hindi, Marathi 1988 (36th) Ashok Kumar Hindi 1987 (35th) Raj Kapoor Hindi 1986 (34th) B. Nagi Reddy Telugu 1985 (33rd) V. Shantaram Hindi, Marathi 1984 (32nd) Satyajit Ray Bengali 1983 (31st) Durga Khote Hindi, Marathi 1982 (30th) L. V. Prasad Hindi, Tamil, Telugu 1981 (29th) Naushad Hindi 1980 (28th) Paidi Jairaj Hindi, Telugu 1979 (27th) Sohrab Modi Hindi 1978 (26th) Raichand Boral Bengali, Hindi 1977 (25th) Nitin Bose Bengali, Hindi 1976 (24th) Kanan Devi Bengali 1975 (23rd) Dhirendra Nath Ganguly Bengali 1974 (22nd) Bommireddy Narasimha Reddy Telugu 1973 (21st) Ruby Myers (Sulochana) Hindi 1972 (20th) Pankaj Mullick Bengali & Hindi 1971 (19th) Prithviraj Kapoor Hindi 1970 (18th) Birendranath Sircar Bengali 1969 (17th) Devika Rani Hindi