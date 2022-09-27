Full List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners (1969-2022)

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 27: Veteran actor Asha Parekh will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday. The 79-year-old actor, best known for films such as ''Dil Deke Dekho'', ''Kati Patang'', ''Teesri Manzil'', and ''Caravan'', is considered one of the most influential actresses of all time in Hindi cinema.

    Last year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 was conferred on Rajinikanth.

    Dadasaheb Phalke award winners receive this recognition annually during the National Film Awards (NFA) event by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an institution formed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's largest laurel in cinema. A committee of prominent Indian movie industry figures selects the laureate for their "significant contribution to the evolution and advancement of Indian cinema."

    The award was first presented in 1969 by the Indian Government to honor Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian film. Phalke (1870-1944), also known as "the Father of Indian Painting," was a painter in India who lived from 1870 to 1944. Dadasaheb Phalke award winners are given in the form of a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of ₹1,000,000.

    List of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners Year-Wise

    Below is the list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners with Ceremonial Year, Recipient, and Film Industry.

    Ceremonial Year Recipient Film industry
    2019 (67th) Rajnikanth Tamil
    2018 (66th) Amitabh Bachchan Hindi
    2017 (65th) Vinod Khanna Hindi
    2016 (64th) Kasinathuni Viswanath Telugu
    2015 (63rd) Manoj Kumar Hindi
    2014 (62nd) Shashi Kapoor Hindi
    2013 (61st) Gulzar Hindi
    2012 (60th) Pran Hindi
    2011 (59th) Soumitra Chatterjee Bengali
    2010 (58th) K. Balachander Tamil, Telugu
    2009 (57th) D. Ramanaidu Telugu
    2008 (56th) V. K. Murthy Hindi
    2007(55th) Manna Dey Bengali, Hindi
    2006 (54th) Tapan Sinha Bengali, Hindi
    2005 (53rd) Shyam Benegal Hindi
    2004 (52nd) Adoor Gopalakrishnan Malayalam
    2003 (51st) Mrinal Sen Bengali
    2002 (50th) Dev Anand Hindi
    2001 (49th) Yash Chopra Hindi
    2000 (48th) Asha Bhosle Hindi, Marathi
    1999 (47th) Hrishikesh Mukherjee Hindi
    1998 (46th) B. R. Chopra Hindi
    1997 (45th) Kavi Pradeep Hindi
    1996 (44th) Sivaji Ganesan Tamil
    1995 (43rd) Rajkumar Kannada
    1994 (42nd) Dilip Kumar Hindi
    1993 (41st) Majrooh Sultanpuri Hindi
    1992 (40th) Bhupen Hazarika Assamese
    1991 (39th) Bhalji Pendharkar Marathi
    1990 (38th) Akkineni Nageswara Rao Telugu
    1989 (37th) Lata Mangeshkar Hindi, Marathi
    1988 (36th) Ashok Kumar Hindi
    1987 (35th) Raj Kapoor Hindi
    1986 (34th) B. Nagi Reddy Telugu
    1985 (33rd) V. Shantaram Hindi, Marathi
    1984 (32nd) Satyajit Ray Bengali
    1983 (31st) Durga Khote Hindi, Marathi
    1982 (30th) L. V. Prasad Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
    1981 (29th) Naushad Hindi
    1980 (28th) Paidi Jairaj Hindi, Telugu
    1979 (27th) Sohrab Modi Hindi
    1978 (26th) Raichand Boral Bengali, Hindi
    1977 (25th) Nitin Bose Bengali, Hindi
    1976 (24th) Kanan Devi Bengali
    1975 (23rd) Dhirendra Nath Ganguly Bengali
    1974 (22nd) Bommireddy Narasimha Reddy Telugu
    1973 (21st) Ruby Myers (Sulochana) Hindi
    1972 (20th) Pankaj Mullick Bengali & Hindi
    1971 (19th) Prithviraj Kapoor Hindi
    1970 (18th) Birendranath Sircar Bengali
    1969 (17th) Devika Rani Hindi

