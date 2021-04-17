Life comes to a standstill as weekend curfew kicks in at Delhi

JEE Main Admit Card for April 2021 exam to be released with COVID-19 self-declaration form

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 17: Life in the national capital has come to a halt as the city grappling with soaring COVID-19 cases observed weekend curfew, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealing to people to adhere to the restrictions.

The weekend curfew aimed at breaking chain of spiralling coronavirus infections was clamped at 10 pm on Friday and will continue till 5 am on Monday.

"There is curfew in Delhi today and tomorrow due to Corona. Please follow it. Together we have to defeat Corona," Kejriwal tweeted.

UP announces Sunday lockdown, Rs 1000 fine for mask violation

The Delhi government and the police have issued e-passes to exempted category people who need to go out during the curfew for necessary services and activites like vaccination, going to railway stations, airports, grocery and fruit and vegetable stalls.

The e-passes issued for already imposed night curfew will be applicable during the weekend curfew as well, the government has said.

Public transport including DTC and cluster buses and metro trains are running at reduced capacity and frequency for those involved in essential services and activites.

Delhi recorded its highest-ever one-day COVID-19 figures on Friday when 19,486 cases and 141 deaths were reported, prompting Chief Minister Kejriwal to order setting up more coronavirus facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds.

The government will review the situation of COVID-19 in Delhi following the weekend curfew and decide the future course of action including its extension or some other measures, officials said.