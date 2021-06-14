Lex Mandamus LLP Runs A Initiative To Help Women Understand and Exercise Their Rights

By Anuj Cariappa

The pandemic has proved to be a difficult situation for everyone, especially women and girls who have been trapped in their homes, often along with their abusers. While there have been NGOs providing a safe space for women in need, Lex Mandamus LLP, run by Advocates Shraddha Shenoy and Parth Merchant, are doing their bit by providing sound legal advice to the women and young girls in need. The two not only started the firm amid the pandemic, but also started an initiative to help women take control of their lives. Lex Mandamus LLP has truly become an inspiration by showing that intention and proactiveness are the only things needed to give back to the community.

Shraddha Shenoy, who grew up watching her parents giving back to the community, decided to channel her energy into something productive. Meanwhile Parth, after working on the firm believed it was time to do something for those in need. Lex Mandamus LLP believes that when women realise their goals, they're able to provide better for themselves and the future of their families. They have already worked on several cases including one where an 18-year-old girl was being stripped of her right to education for marriage. The initiative has picked up several cases where women have been held back and needed legal assistance to assert their point of view. Cases ranged from women being forced to marry, being forced to stay at home or even forced to work.

Stories of Strength: An ode to living with the Pandemic

Shraddha and Parth are working towards making women and young girls aware of their rights. They also wish to spread awareness about the different kind of abuse women go through other than domestic violence that often is neglected. "We want to encourage more women to be independent in every manner, promote education for girls and work on doing our bit to eradicate abuse in all forms."

Apart from the initiative, the two have also come out victorious on the professional front. While many have been struggling to find jobs and others in completing their education, Shraddha and Parth have proved that no matter the situation, one should have self belief and move forward. Lex Mandamus LLP also hopes to inspire future law graduates to give their best and try something new, even if it's different. "Starting on your own is not just about having a great idea. It needs a network of various factors to twirl, belief in your ideas and the courage execute them."

These advocates from Mumbai, hope the future lawyers will understand that they have the power and the skill to do something for the society. If every legal professional takes up even one such task, a lot can be accomplished collectively.

