"Less than 6 hours left": Rahul reminds Jaitley about JPC probe into Rafale deal

New Delhi, Aug 30: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (August 30) reiterated his demand to setup a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal, saying "Less than 6 hours left for your deadline to run out". Rahul had yesterday asked for JPC probe and asked Finance Minister Aurn Jaitley to revert within 24 hours.

"Dear Mr Jaitley, Less than 6 hrs left for your deadline on the #Rafale JPC to run out. Young India is waiting. I hope you're busy convincing Modi Ji and Anil Ambani Ji about why they should listen to you & approve this!" Rahul tweeted today.

The war of words between the Congress and the BJP escalated after Jaitley defended the Centre strongly on Wednesday over the Rafale matter. Jaitley had said that Congress was misleading the nation by quoting false facts on the Rafale deal.

While Rahul Gandhi thanked Jaitley for bringing the attention of the nation back on 'Great Rafale Robbery' and once again demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe, BJP president Amit Shah hit back at the Congress president saying "the nation's IQ is higher than yours."

"Mr Jaitley, thanks for bringing the nation's attention back to the GREAT #RAFALE ROBBERY! How about a Joint Parliamentary Committee to sort it out? Problem is, your Supreme Leader is protecting his friend, so this may be inconvenient. Do check & revert in 24 hrs. We're waiting!" Rahul had tweeted.

This came after the Union Finance Minister attacked Rahul Gandhi over Rafale alleagtions, saying the Congress president had little understanding of the issue. He had said that Rahul's arguments were like a "kindergarten or primary school debate".