    Legendary musician Prafulla Kar passes away at 84; PM Modi condoles

    Bhubaneswar, Apr 18: Odisha's legendary musician Prafulla Kar passed away on Sunday. He was aged 83 and survived by wife Manorama Kar and children Mahaprasad Kar, Sandhyadipa Kar and Mahadeep Kar.

    He suffered a cardiac arrest around 9.30 pm on Sunday, family sources informed Indian Express. His final rites will be performed on Monday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of the legendary musician. He tweeted, "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

