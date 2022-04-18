Omen's top echelon enthusiasm and exhilaration is what makes him the most celebrated stage performer

Legendary musician Prafulla Kar passes away at 84; PM Modi condoles

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bhubaneswar, Apr 18: Odisha's legendary musician Prafulla Kar passed away on Sunday. He was aged 83 and survived by wife Manorama Kar and children Mahaprasad Kar, Sandhyadipa Kar and Mahadeep Kar.

He suffered a cardiac arrest around 9.30 pm on Sunday, family sources informed Indian Express. His final rites will be performed on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of the legendary musician. He tweeted, "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."