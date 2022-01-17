YouTube
    Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj passes away

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 17: Birju Maharaj the legendary Kathak dancer passed away today. He was 83.

    He was an exponent of the Kalka-Bindadin Gharana of Lucknow. He was born into a well known family of Kathak dancing. He was shaped by the influence of his father Achchan Maharaj, uncles Shambhu and Lachchu Maharaj and Binadadeen Maharaj.

    Kathak maestro Pundit Birju Maharaj
    Kathak maestro Pundit Birju Maharaj.PTI Photo

    He began performing as a child with his father and became a Guru in his teens, Birju Maharaj also performed the durbar of Rampur Nawab. He won the coveted Sangeet Natak Academy award when he was just 28 years old.

    Birju Maharaj was a recipient of several awards including the Padma Vibhushan in 1986. He choreographed several dance dramas and was known as an excellent choreographer.

    Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 8:29 [IST]
