    Kolkata, Apr 29: Veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee was admitted to a hospital here on Friday with old age-related ailments, according to a statement issued by the health facility where she is undergoing treatment.

    The 80-year-old actress has a history of "persistent anaemia and uncontrolled diabetes", and medical tests will be conducted to determine the cause of her chronic complaints, Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital said.

    Legendary Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee hospitalised

    "She is on room air and her vitals are stable. A team of doctors is keeping a close watch on her health status," it said.

    Known as one of the favourite actresses of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Mukherjee has acted in several critically acclaimed Bengali films, including 'Charulata'.

    She acted opposite Soumitra Chatterjee and Uttam Kumar, pioneers of Bengali cinema.

    Mukherjee had won the National Film Award for 'best actress' for her performance in 'Dibratrir Kabya'.

    Some of her well-known films are Mrinal Sen's 'Baishey Shravan', Ritwik Ghatak's 'Subarnarekha' and 'Meghe Dhaka Tara'. For Ray, she acted in 'Mahanagar', 'Ghare Baire' and 'Kapurush'.

    Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 16:28 [IST]
    X