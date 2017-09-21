Leaked images from the Team India TVC shot for OPPO

India is a cricket crazy nation; hence it feels just right to celebrate the most loved game in India with one of the most loved mobile phone brands. OPPO is the proud sponsor of Team India since April 2017 and this global partnership is meant to be carried forward for another 5 years. During this period, Indian team will take part in major international cricketing events such as ICC World Cup 2019, ICC World T20 2020 and 2021 ICC Champions Trophy to name a few. Here are a few leaked images from the new OPPO TVC which is going to be launched across the country.

This partnership intends to engage OPPO with the younger consumer and provide them with best-in-class selfie experience. The sponsorship entails OPPO's branding on all official team jerseys of National Men's, Women's, U-19 and India A team.

To take the partnership to new high, OPPO cheered Team India before Champion's Trophy by launching a limited edition "OPPO F3 Black" phone with BCCI logo and signature of Indian Cricketers.

The limited-edition set went for auction just before the India vs Pak game, to show its support and commitment towards growing sports in India.

The OPPO F3 phone has become an instant hit among buyers because of its dual front camera with 16 Megapixel lens and wide-angle lens for taking perfect group selfies. It is also equipped with Octa core processor, 4GB RAM backed by Marshmallow based Color OS 3.0 to ensure seamless functionality. The 3200mAh battery helps the phone last upto 15 hrs.

With Diwali right around the corner, OPPO has another surprise in store for buyers.

Undoubtedly, The Oppo - BCCI partnership has managed to strike us on all the emotional chords, and we all are excited to see what's next in line.

OneIndia News