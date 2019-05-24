  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Leader of Opposition post: Congress may miss out this time as well

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 24: The Congress has failed to 10 per cent of the seats in Parliament as a result it may miss out on getting the post of Leader of Opposition this time too.

    The party needs to have 55 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats in order to get the LoP position in Parliament. The Congress has won or is leading in 52 seats and is short by 3 seats for the position.

    Leader of Opposition post: Congress may miss out this time as well
    Representational Image

    It may be recalled that the BJP led NDA had refused to give the position of LoP to the Congress in 2014, after it had won only 44 seats. The BJP had said that the party does not meet the required criteria for the post.

    Congress stares at uncertain future after Lok Sabha debacle

    While the norm is that a party should have 10 per cent of the seats in Parliament, it is entirely up to the government on take a call on the same. If the government wishes it can give the Congress the position of LoP, even if the party does not meet the requirement.

    The LoP is an important position especially when it comes to appointing the CVC, CBI chief and Lokpal. The Congress had raised this issue and the government had finally agreed to include Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge into the high powered panel, which also comprises the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of India.

    lok-sabha-home

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress election results lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 8:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+3351354
    CONG+28890
    OTH29698
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP33235
    JDU077
    OTH21012
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyWT
    SKM01717
    SDF01515
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD2389112
    BJP81624
    OTH01010
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP0151151
    TDP02323
    OTH011
    Full Results

    -
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue